Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?