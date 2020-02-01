Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 528,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 643,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

