Shell Midstream Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

SHLX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 794,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

