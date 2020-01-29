Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

