Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $600.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $635.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.96.

NYSE:SHW traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $556.99. 901,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

