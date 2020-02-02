Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.91 to $20.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.26 billion to $18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.70-23.50 EPS.

Shares of SHW traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.99. The company had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.30 and a 200-day moving average of $552.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.96.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

