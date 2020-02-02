Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $650.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.30 and its 200 day moving average is $552.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

