Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

STX opened at GBX 162.25 ($2.13) on Monday. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 million and a PE ratio of 45.07.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

