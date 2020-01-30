Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $2,412,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,836,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,470. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

