Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 62.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 10,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.57. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

