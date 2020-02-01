Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on First Derivatives in a report on Thursday. They issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target for the company.

FDP traded up GBX 65 ($0.86) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,770 ($36.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The stock has a market cap of $746.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,705.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,517.10.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index