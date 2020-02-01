Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carnival (LON:CCL)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Shares of CCL stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,118 ($41.02). 769,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,524.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,416.66. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income