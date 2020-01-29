Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Grows By 45.7%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADPT opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

