Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Expands By 251.2%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

