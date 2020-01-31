Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Rises By 5.3%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

