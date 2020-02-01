Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 8.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MITT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $519.26 million, a P/E ratio of 316.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

