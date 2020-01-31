Short Interest in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expands By 5.2%

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. 14,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,183. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $137.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

