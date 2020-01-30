Short Interest in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expands By 11.7%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

AMRS stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 461.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 305,029 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

