Short Interest in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Expands By 45.1%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

APY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apergy by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apergy by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132,742 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,180,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Apergy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apergy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

