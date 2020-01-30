Short Interest in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Declines By 13.7%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $75,284.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $139,933.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares during the period. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

