Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Increases By 25.7%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcosa by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arcosa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

