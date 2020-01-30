Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rises By 9.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

ARMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds