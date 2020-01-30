Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Decreases By 17.9%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 990,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

