Short Interest in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Increases By 26.3%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 831,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks