Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Declines By 23.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

