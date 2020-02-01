Short Interest in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Drops By 9.6%

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 14,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

