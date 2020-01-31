Short Interest in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Grows By 17.2%

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 297,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 124,908 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?