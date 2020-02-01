Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Declines By 11.0%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 438,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BLPH remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Friday. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.11.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

