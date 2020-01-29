Short Interest in Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Increases By 53.6%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,856. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.67. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

