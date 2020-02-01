Short Interest in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Rises By 5.9%

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

