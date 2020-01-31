Short Interest in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Declines By 15.9%

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. CAI International has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $483.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

