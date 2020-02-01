Short Interest in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Drops By 11.1%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,777. The company has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

