Short Interest in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expands By 10.8%

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,193. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

