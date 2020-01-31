Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Decreases By 8.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $134.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?