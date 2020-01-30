Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Drops By 23.6%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153. The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,412.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at $67,283,386.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,725.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 731,818 shares in the company, valued at $62,943,666.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,987 shares of company stock valued at $711,902 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

