Short Interest in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Rises By 21.3%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 35,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

