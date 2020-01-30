Short Interest in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rises By 22.2%

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cimpress by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cimpress by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $4.56. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?