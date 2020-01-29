Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Rises By 221.3%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,054,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CINR opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

