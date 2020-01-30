Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declines By 10.1%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas has a 52 week low of $182.64 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

