Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Grows By 15.8%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689. The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

