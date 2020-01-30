Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Grows By 19.1%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CNS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

