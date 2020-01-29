Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declines By 24.8%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Colony Bankcorp stock remained flat at $$15.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

