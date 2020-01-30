Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declines By 20.9%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESXB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 21,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

