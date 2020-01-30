Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declines By 12.9%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

CWCO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,269. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index