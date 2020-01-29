Short Interest in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expands By 41.6%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

