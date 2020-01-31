Short Interest in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Grows By 5.6%

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 953,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 99.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corecivic by 276.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Corecivic by 104.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

