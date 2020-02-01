Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Decreases By 5.3%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $666,319.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,214,923.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 10,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.67 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

