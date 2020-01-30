Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 9.8%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

