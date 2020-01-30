Short Interest in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expands By 24.2%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

DSKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 17,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

