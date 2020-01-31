Short Interest in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Decreases By 13.7%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DTEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,235. DavidsTea has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

